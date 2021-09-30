Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shot Ex [Image 7 of 7]

    Shot Ex

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Erica Ransey, left, from Columbus, Mississippi, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kenshona Ortiz, from Valdosta, Georgia, both assigned to PCU John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) medical department, administratively process Sailors for the COVID-19 vaccine during USS Gerald R. Ford ’s (CVN 78) joint vaccination evolution with Kennedy in Ford’s aft weapons handing area, Sept. 30, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 07:46
    VIRIN: 210930-N-VQ693-1038
