Hospitalman Christopher Ramirez, right, from Kimberly, Idaho, assigned to PCU John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) medical department, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Lt. Cmdr. George Stegeman, Kennedy’s psychological officer, during USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) joint vaccination evolution with Kennedy in Ford’s aft weapons handing area, Sept. 30, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz)

