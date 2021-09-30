Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Johnathan Bellomy, from Proctorville, Ohio, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, administers a COVID-19 vaccination to a Sailor during Ford's joint vaccination evolution with PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) in Ford’s aft weapons handing area, Sept. 30, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz)

