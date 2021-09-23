Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Exercises ACE during Beverly Sunrise 21-08 [Image 3 of 3]

    Misawa Exercises ACE during Beverly Sunrise 21-08

    JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron takes off during Exercise Beverly Sunrise (BS) 21-08 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. Exercise BS 21-08 empowered Airmen to accelerate change by expanding the scope of tasks Airmen can complete in support of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) during expeditionary and wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 23:06
    Photo ID: 6870884
    VIRIN: 210923-F-TG063-1213
    Resolution: 5227x3013
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Exercises ACE during Beverly Sunrise 21-08 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    35 FW
    BS 21-08

