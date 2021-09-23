Misawa Exercises ACE during Beverly Sunrise 21-08

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron takes off during Exercise Beverly Sunrise (BS) 21-08 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. Exercise BS 21-08 empowered Airmen to accelerate change by expanding the scope of tasks Airmen can complete in support of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) during expeditionary and wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

