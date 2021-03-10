Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified command continues response to oil spill off Newport Beach [Image 5 of 5]

    Unified command continues response to oil spill off Newport Beach

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Coast Guard personnel show forward looking infrared footage to members local officials, Oct. 3, 2021.



    A unified command has been established to respond to and clean up the oil spill off the California coast.



    Official U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    VIRIN: 211003-G-EK967-0002
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unified command continues response to oil spill off Newport Beach [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Orange County
    Coast Guard Response
    SoCal Oil Spill

