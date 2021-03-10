Unified command continues response to oil spill off Newport Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Crude oil is shown in the Pacific Ocean offshore of Orange County, Oct. 3, 2021.
A unified command has been established to respond to and clean up the oil spill off the California coast.
Official U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 22:51
|Photo ID:
|6870878
|VIRIN:
|211003-G-EK967-0003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
