Capt. Rebecca Ore, commanding officer of Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach, assesses water and shoreline impacts along the Orange County coast, Oct. 3, 2021.







A unified command has been established to respond to and clean up the oil spill off the California coast.







Official U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 22:50 Photo ID: 6870877 VIRIN: 211003-G-EK967-0001 Resolution: 3000x2117 Size: 626.15 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unified command continues response to oil spill off Newport Beach [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.