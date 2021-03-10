Unified command continues response to oil spill off Newport Beach

Capt. Rebecca Ore, commanding officer of Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach, assesses water and shoreline impacts along the Orange County coast, Oct. 3, 2021.
A unified command has been established to respond to and clean up the oil spill off the California coast.
Official U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm.
|10.03.2021
|10.03.2021 22:50
|CA, US
