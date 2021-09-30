Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST [Image 33 of 34]

    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST

    OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Hailey Clay 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rudy Aceves, a landing support specialist with 3d Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, loads gear inside of a tricon on Whiskey 174 Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex, an uninhabited island off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. Marines with 3d LSB conducted a Helicopter Support Team operation for the retrograde of exercise Poseidon’s Watchtower, to relocate supplies and heavy equipment previously moved onto W-174. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 20:23
    Photo ID: 6870743
    VIRIN: 210930-M-LR229-0034
    Resolution: 2448x3672
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST [Image 34 of 34], by Sgt Hailey Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST
    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HST
    Extraction
    Landing Support
    Red Patchers
    EABO
    Poseidon's Watchtower

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT