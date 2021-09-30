Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rudy Aceves, a landing support specialist with 3d Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, loads gear inside of a tricon on Whiskey 174 Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex, an uninhabited island off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. Marines with 3d LSB conducted a Helicopter Support Team operation for the retrograde of exercise Poseidon’s Watchtower, to relocate supplies and heavy equipment previously moved onto W-174. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

