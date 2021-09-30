U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Marlon Brown, a landing support specialist with 3d Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, rigs a tricon for a Helicopter Support Team operation on Whiskey 174 Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex, an uninhabited island off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. Marines with 3d LSB conducted a HST operation for the retrograde of exercise Poseidon’s Watchtower, to relocate supplies and heavy equipment previously moved onto W-174. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 20:23 Photo ID: 6870741 VIRIN: 210930-M-LR229-0032 Resolution: 2497x3745 Size: 4.02 MB Location: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST [Image 34 of 34], by Sgt Hailey Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.