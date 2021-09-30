Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Muneeb Ajlouni, left, and Cpl. Marlon Brown, both landing support specialists with 3d Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, inspect a partially buried tricon cargo container on Whiskey 174 Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex, an uninhabited island off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. Marines with 3d LSB conducted a Helicopter Support Team operation for the retrograde of exercise Poseidon’s Watchtower, to relocate supplies and heavy equipment previously moved onto W-174. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

