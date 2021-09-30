Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST [Image 34 of 34]

    Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST

    OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Hailey Clay 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Muneeb Ajlouni, left, and Cpl. Marlon Brown, both landing support specialists with 3d Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, inspect a partially buried tricon cargo container on Whiskey 174 Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex, an uninhabited island off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. Marines with 3d LSB conducted a Helicopter Support Team operation for the retrograde of exercise Poseidon’s Watchtower, to relocate supplies and heavy equipment previously moved onto W-174. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 20:24
    Location: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 3d LSB conduct post-exercise HST [Image 34 of 34], by Sgt Hailey Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HST
    Extraction
    Landing Support
    Red Patchers
    EABO
    Poseidon's Watchtower

