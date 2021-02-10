U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gilbert Castro 196th Attack Squadron medic, gives a flu shot to a 163rd Attack Wing Airman, during a deployment training exercise, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Oct. 2, 2021. The training exercise, dubbed Grizzly Lightning, is phase one of a three phase process. The exercise will continue as Grizzly Thunder in early 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 19:03 Photo ID: 6870618 VIRIN: 211002-Z-SK378-0112 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 28.67 MB Location: MORENO VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 163d Airmen participate in exercise Grizzly Lightning [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.