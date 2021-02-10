Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    163d Airmen participate in exercise Grizzly Lightning [Image 9 of 14]

    163d Airmen participate in exercise Grizzly Lightning

    MORENO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez 

    163rd Attack Wing

    Airman 1st Class Nicole Currier, 163d Medical Group medical technician, prepared a flu shot during a deployment training exercise at March Air Reserve Base, California, Oct. 2, 2021. The training exercise, dubbed Grizzly Lightning, is phase one of a three phase process. The exercise will continue as Grizzly Thunder in early 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez)

