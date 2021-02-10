U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 163d Attack Wing load a bus during a deployment training exercise, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Oct. 2, 2021. The training exercise, dubbed Grizzly Lightning, is phase one of a three phase process. The exercise will continue as Grizzly Thunder in early 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 19:03
|Photo ID:
|6870614
|VIRIN:
|211002-Z-SK378-0080
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|MORENO VALLEY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 163d Airmen participate in exercise Grizzly Lightning [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
