    Retirement [Image 5 of 5]

    Retirement

    MI, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Billy Scalf retired from the Michigan Air National Guard at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Oct. 2, 2021. Scalf served as a crew chief on KC-135 Stratotankers and C-130 Hercules aircraft at Selfridge. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 07:55
    Photo ID: 6870178
    VIRIN: 211002-Z-VA676-0170
    Resolution: 1500x1200
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Michigan
    crew chief
    127th Wing
    Scalf

