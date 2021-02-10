Master Sgt. Billy Scalf cradles the American flag during his retirement ceremony at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Oct. 2, 2021. Scalf was a crew chief for the 127th Wing for more than 26 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 07:55
|Photo ID:
|6870177
|VIRIN:
|211002-Z-VA676-0162
|Resolution:
|1200x1500
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
