American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Volunteer of the Year award

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Kambra Blackmon 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 23, 2021) – Capt. Timothy Griffin, right, commanding officer of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, presents Kathleen Pagano, left, of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces (SAF) Volunteer of the Year award outside the continental U.S. for the fiscal year 2021.

    The American Red Cross SAF program provides critical assistance and resources to service members, veterans and their families globally. (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 05:40
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    American Red Cross
    Volunteer of the Year
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain
    Service to the Armed Forces

