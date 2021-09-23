MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 23, 2021) – Capt. Timothy Griffin, right, commanding officer of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, presents Kathleen Pagano, left, of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces (SAF) Volunteer of the Year award outside the continental U.S. for the fiscal year 2021.



The American Red Cross SAF program provides critical assistance and resources to service members, veterans and their families globally. (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 05:40 Photo ID: 6870152 VIRIN: 210923-N-WN504-1079 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 634.95 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Volunteer of the Year award [Image 2 of 2], by Kambra Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.