American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Volunteer of the Year award

MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 23, 2021) – Capt. Timothy Griffin, right, commanding officer of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, presents Kathleen Pagano, left, of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces (SAF) Volunteer of the Year award outside the continental U.S. for the fiscal year 2021.
The American Red Cross SAF program provides critical assistance and resources to service members, veterans and their families globally. (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)
