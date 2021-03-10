NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Civilian Receives American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Award

Photo By Kambra Blackmon | MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 23, 2021) – Capt. Timothy Griffin, right, commanding officer...... read more read more Photo By Kambra Blackmon | MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 23, 2021) – Capt. Timothy Griffin, right, commanding officer of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, presents Kathleen Pagano, left, of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces (SAF) Volunteer of the Year award outside the continental U.S. for the fiscal year 2021. The American Red Cross SAF program provides critical assistance and resources to service members, veterans and their families globally. (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain civilian employee, Kathleen Pagano, was named American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces (SAF) Volunteer of the Year outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS), for the fiscal year 2021.



The American Red Cross SAF program provides critical assistance and resources to service members, veterans and their families globally. Pagano, who has served as the European division administrator, resiliency program administrator and a Red Cross case manager, has volunteered with the organization since 2018 in Italy and Bahrain.



“I am honored to have received this recognition,” said Pagano. “It has been rewarding to give my time and see the impact we make as we support service members and families overseas. The American Red Cross gave me the opportunity to be credible, compassionate, collaborative, committed, and creative while being a member of a remarkable team that makes a worldwide impact.”



In Naples, Italy, Pagano established the Pets and Warriors program (PAWs), the first animal visitation program on an OCONUS Commander, Navy Installations Command base. Since its establishment, PAWs has conducted more than 700 animal visitations that supported 5,000 community members and is still an active program today.



“Kathleen Pagano epitomizes service before self,” said Deanna Swanier, American Red Cross SAF European division senior director. “She has the unique ability to build non-existent programs from the ground up, and to redesign existing programs to meet the current environment and challenges. She gets things done and done the right way. Kathleen is the type of person that does the right thing when nobody is looking! Her work ethic, reliability, trustworthiness, and dedication are above reproach.”



While stationed in Bahrain, Pagano was instrumental in providing 1,800 emergency toiletry kits to U.S. citizens and evacuees traveling from Afghanistan through Bahrain. She also helped organize a group of volunteers to sew and ship cloth masks during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Kathleen is one of the very few American Red Cross volunteers that operate from a remote location and does so singlehandedly. She has earned the right to be named American Red Cross Volunteer of the Year OCONUS,” Swanier added.



In addition to her volunteer work with the SAF program, Pagano has held a full time position as management assistant at NAVSUP FLC Bahrain since December 2020.



“As a valued member of the NAVSUP FLC Bahrain team, it is no surprise that Kathleen Pagano would be recognized for her selfless dedication and commitment to helping service members and their families,” said Capt. Timothy Griffin, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain commanding officer. “She goes above and beyond and we are extremely fortunate to have her on the team. It was an honor to present the award to her on behalf of the American Red Cross.”



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.