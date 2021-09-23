AQABA, Jordan (Sept. 23, 2021) Jordanian Armed Forces personnel provide security during a visit, board, search, and seizure scenario as part of Exercise Infinite Defender 21 at Aqaba Naval Base, Jordan, Sept. 23. Infinite Defender 21 is an annual, bilateral maritime infrastructure protection, explosive ordnance disposal, anti-terrorism force protection, and maritime security exercise between the Jordanian Armed Forces and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, meant to enhance partnership and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 01:15 Photo ID: 6870143 VIRIN: 210923-M-SX452-063 Resolution: 4379x2635 Size: 2.15 MB Location: AQABA FREE ZONE, JO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VBSS Compliant Boarding Practical Application [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.