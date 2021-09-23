VBSS Compliant Boarding Practical Application

AQABA, Jordan (Sept. 23, 2021) Jordanian Armed Forces personnel climb a ladder during a visit, board, search, and seizure scenario as part of Exercise Infinite Defender 21 at Aqaba Naval Base, Jordan, Sept. 23. Infinite Defender 21 is an annual, bilateral maritime infrastructure protection, explosive ordnance disposal, anti-terrorism force protection, and maritime security exercise between the Jordanian Armed Forces and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, meant to enhance partnership and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

