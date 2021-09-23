Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VBSS Compliant Boarding Practical Application [Image 3 of 4]

    VBSS Compliant Boarding Practical Application

    AQABA FREE ZONE, JORDAN

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    AQABA, Jordan (Sept. 23, 2021) Jordanian Armed Forces personnel simulate a casualty evacuation during a visit, board, search, and seizure scenario as part of Exercise Infinite Defender 21 at Aqaba Naval Base, Jordan, Sept. 23. Infinite Defender 21 is an annual, bilateral maritime infrastructure protection, explosive ordnance disposal, anti-terrorism force protection, and maritime security exercise between the Jordanian Armed Forces and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, meant to enhance partnership and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 01:15
    Photo ID: 6870144
    VIRIN: 210923-M-SX452-0129
    Resolution: 853x546
    Size: 164.42 KB
    Location: AQABA FREE ZONE, JO 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VBSS Compliant Boarding Practical Application [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    VBSS
    USN
    Royal Jordanian Navy
    Infinite Defender 21

