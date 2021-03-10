CFAY Hosts Fire Prevention Parade and Open House

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 3, 2021) Community members take photos with Sparky, Commander Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Yokosuka's (CNRJ F&ES) mascot, during an open house for Fire Prevention Week at the CNRJ F&ES firehouse onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Kaleb J. Sarten)

