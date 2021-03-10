CFAY Hosts Fire Prevention Parade and Open House

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 3, 2021) Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Sparky, Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Yokosuka's mascot, and Yoko-Pon, CFAY's mascot, greet community members during a Fire Prevention Week parade at CFAY. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Kaleb J. Sarten)

