Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Hosts Fire Prevention Parade and Open House [Image 4 of 7]

    CFAY Hosts Fire Prevention Parade and Open House

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 3, 2021) Community members observe a fire-rescue demonstration during an open house for Fire Prevention Week at Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Yokosuka's firehouse onboard Commander, Fleet Activites Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Kaleb J. Sarten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 01:02
    Photo ID: 6870134
    VIRIN: 211003-N-QD512-1143
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Hosts Fire Prevention Parade and Open House [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY Hosts Fire Prevention Parade and Open House
    CFAY Hosts Fire Prevention Parade and Open House
    CFAY Hosts Fire Prevention Parade and Open House
    CFAY Hosts Fire Prevention Parade and Open House
    CFAY Hosts Fire Prevention Parade and Open House
    CFAY Hosts Fire Prevention Parade and Open House
    CFAY Hosts Fire Prevention Parade and Open House

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNFJ
    Fire Prevention Week
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT