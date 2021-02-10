127th Wing Suicide Prevention

Members of the 127th Wing attended an annual Suicide Prevention seminar on October 2, 2021 at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Marsha Candela LMSW, the 127th Wing Director of Psychological Health, led a discussion of suicide prevention. She discussed with coping strategies to combat tough situations with the Airmen. "No one deserves to be here more than you; stay connected and reach out," Candela said. "If you know someone who is going through a difficult situation, show them that you care." If you need assistance with suicide prevention call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273- TALK (8255). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Samara Taylor)

