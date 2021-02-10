Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    127th Wing Suicide Prevention [Image 3 of 3]

    127th Wing Suicide Prevention

    SANGB, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 127th Wing attended an annual Suicide Prevention seminar on October 2, 2021 at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Marsha Candela LMSW, the 127th Wing Director of Psychological Health, led a discussion of suicide prevention. She discussed with coping strategies to combat tough situations with the Airmen. "No one deserves to be here more than you; stay connected and reach out," Candela said. "If you know someone who is going through a difficult situation, show them that you care." If you need assistance with suicide prevention call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273- TALK (8255). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Samara Taylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 14:41
    Photo ID: 6869929
    VIRIN: 211002-Z-YW189-0022
    Resolution: 1500x1200
    Size: 965.76 KB
    Location: SANGB, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing Suicide Prevention [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Samara Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    127th Wing Suicide Prevention
    127th Wing Suicide Prevention
    127th Wing Suicide Prevention

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    127th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT