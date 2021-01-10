U.S. Army 1st Lt. Alexandria Moore, Task Force Ever Vigilant, shows a workout facility put together by donations from various sources and the hard work of TFEV. The facility is used by Afghan evacuees.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2021 08:41
|Photo ID:
|6869751
|VIRIN:
|170303-A-FN054-314
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Ever Vigilant Makes a Difference at Camp Liya, Kosovo [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Mikel Arcovitch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
