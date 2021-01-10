Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Ever Vigilant Makes a Difference at Camp Liya, Kosovo [Image 9 of 10]

    Task Force Ever Vigilant Makes a Difference at Camp Liya, Kosovo

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Capt. Mikel Arcovitch 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Alexandria Moore, Task Force Ever Vigilant, shows a workout facility put together by donations from various sources and the hard work of TFEV. The facility is used by Afghan evacuees.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 08:41
    Photo ID: 6869751
    VIRIN: 170303-A-FN054-314
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ever Vigilant Makes a Difference at Camp Liya, Kosovo [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Mikel Arcovitch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    21stTSC
    USAREURAF
    AfghanWithdrawal
    EUCOMAfgEvac

