    Task Force Ever Vigilant Makes a Difference at Camp Liya, Kosovo [Image 2 of 10]

    Task Force Ever Vigilant Makes a Difference at Camp Liya, Kosovo

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Capt. Mikel Arcovitch 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Melissa Baker, horizontal construction engineer, Task Force Ever Vigilant, holds an Afghan evacuee on Camp Liya, Kosovo, October 1, 2021.

    U.S.-affiliated Afghans will temporarily stay in Kosovo during the onward movement to the United States. Task Force Ever Vigilant provides housing, medical, and logistical support to Afghan evacuees as they await the location of their final destination. Task Force Ever Vigilant is a combination of Soldiers from various units of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command.

