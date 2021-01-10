Task Force Ever Vigilant Makes a Difference at Camp Liya, Kosovo

U.S. Army Pfc. Brandon Wilhelm, military police, Task Force Ever Vigilant, plays with a young Afghan evacuee at Camp Liya, Kosovo, October 1, 2021.



U.S.-affiliated Afghans will temporarily stay in Kosovo during the onward movement to the United States. Task Force Ever Vigilant provides housing, medical, and logistical support to Afghan evacuees as they await the location of their final destination. Task Force Ever Vigilant is a combination of Soldiers from various units of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command.

