A man walks toward the flight deck of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 434th Aerial Refueling Wing during an aerial refueling mission over the skies of Indiana, Aug. 27, 2021. Employers of 181st Intelligence Wing Airmen, along with community leaders, were invited to observe the mission as part of Bosslift 2021, which was an Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve-sponsored event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jonathan W. Padish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 23:06 Photo ID: 6869589 VIRIN: 210827-Z-GX612-1066 Resolution: 5311x3541 Size: 18.84 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 181st IW employers participate in Bosslift 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Jonathan Padish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.