181st IW employers participate in Bosslift 2021

A man fist bumps an aircraft maintainer while boarding a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing prior to an aerial refueling mission at Grisson Air Reserve Base, Ind., Aug. 27, 2021. Employers of 181st Intelligence Wing Airmen, along with community leaders, were invited to observe the mission as part of Bosslift 2021, which was an Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve-sponsored event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jonathan W. Padish)

