    181st IW employers participate in Bosslift 2021 [Image 4 of 6]

    181st IW employers participate in Bosslift 2021

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jonathan Padish 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    A woman looks out the side window of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing during an aerial refueling mission over the skies of Indiana, Aug. 27, 2021. Employers of 181st Intelligence Wing Airmen, along with community leaders, were invited to observe the mission as part of Bosslift 2021, which was an Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve-sponsored event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jonathan W. Padish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 23:06
    Photo ID: 6869587
    VIRIN: 210827-Z-GX612-1027
    Resolution: 3834x2551
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    ESGR
    incentive flight
    122nd Fighter Wing
    Bosslift
    181st Intelligence Wing
    434th Air Refueling Wing

