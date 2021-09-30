LIMA, Peru (Sept. 30, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. Ryan Johnson discusses best practices with Peruvian navy Lt. Jorge Renato Alarcon Ulloa and Lt. Marco Antonio Flores Palomino aboard a P-8A Poseidon aircraft attached to the “Golden Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 during an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission flight as part of UNITAS LXII, Sept. 30, 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Laura Price/Released)

