    Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 during an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission [Image 2 of 6]

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 during an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission

    LIMA, PERU

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Lt. Laura Price 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMA, Peru (Sept. 30, 2021) Lt. j.g. Alpha Mae Arines, assigned to the “Golden Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, exchanges flight patches with Peruvian navy Tecnico Segundo Helberth Renzo Aparacio Romero aboard a P-8A Poseidon aircraft prior to conducting an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission flight during UNITAS LXII, Sept. 30, 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Laura Price/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 17:32
    Photo ID: 6869356
    VIRIN: 210930-N-TW039-2764
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: LIMA, PE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    U.S. Southern Command
    Peru
    U.S. Navy
    VP-9
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    UNITASLXII

