LIMA, Peru (Sept. 30, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 2nd Class Parker Thayer stands watch at a mission control workstation aboard a P-8A Poseidon aircraft attached to the “Golden Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 during an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission flight in support of UNITAS LXII, Sept. 30, 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Laura Price/Released)

