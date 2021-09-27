Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF Kendall meets with Lt. Gen. Scobee [Image 5 of 5]

    SecAF Kendall meets with Lt. Gen. Scobee

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall poses with Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, chief of Air Force Reserve, during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 27, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

