SecAF Kendall meets Lt. Gen. Michael Loh

Air National Guard Director Lt. Gen. Michael Loh meets with Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 27, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Trujillo)
09.27.2021
|10.01.2021 15:39
|6869123
|210927-F-KN215-0035
|2000x1596
|3.88 MB
PENTAGON, VA, US
|1
|0
