U.S. Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron pose for a photo with the Kenyan Naval Fire Station crew at Manda Bay, Kenya, July 8, 2021. This marked the end of a joint training exercise that took weeks to coordinate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 09:13
|Photo ID:
|6868272
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-XM048-1045
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.45 MB
|Location:
|MANDA BAY, KE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Manda Bay Firefighters [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Caleb Kimmell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
