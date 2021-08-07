Manda Bay Firefighters

Senior Airman Cameron Diaz, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron firefighter, prepares to spray water into a Kenyan helicopter at Manda Bay, Kenya, July 8, 2021. The Kenyan Naval Fire Station participated in this joint training exercise strengthening the international partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)
|07.08.2021
|10.01.2021 09:13
|6868271
|210708-F-XM048-1038
|6048x4024
|11.68 MB
|MANDA BAY, KE
|1
|0
