Airmen assigned to the 475 Expeditionary Air Base Squadron prepare their firefighting equipment at Manda Bay, Kenya, July 8, 2021. The Airmen trained with the Kenyan Naval Fire Station sharing valuable skills between international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 09:13
|Photo ID:
|6868269
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-XM048-1016
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.7 MB
|Location:
|MANDA BAY, KE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Manda Bay Firefighters [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Caleb Kimmell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
