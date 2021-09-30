Airmen Leadership School students discover a clue on the ceiling of the Restore the Titans escape room at Incirlik Air base, Turkey, Aug. 3, 2021. Restore the Titans provides base personnel a new immersive experience, bolstering critical thinking fundamentals with challenges related to Air Force heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 06:54
|Photo ID:
|6868169
|VIRIN:
|210817-F-IK699-036
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|669.01 KB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Restore the Titans escape room experience comes to Incirlik [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT