Restore the Titans escape room experience comes to Incirlik

The 39th Force Support Squadron created a new escape room experience on Incirlik Air Base named Restore the Titans, which allows teams of ten participants to regularly tackle the challenge starting August 2020.



“A lot of people were talking about the need to do something different on this base,” said Master Sgt. Debbie Jackson, Restore the Titans coordinator. “And this is certainly something different.”



Most escape rooms consist of an experience requiring players to solve a series of puzzles within a certain amount of time to accomplish a goal, typically to unlock a room or rooms.



Restore the Titans provides base personnel a new immersive experience, bolstering critical thinking fundamentals with challenges related to Air Force heritage. Jackson said their team wanted to find a location which allowed them to stay true to the established structure and experience of escape rooms.



After deciding on a location in the Airman Leadership School building, production began in October 2020, which included gathering tools, building resources and writing the intricate lore behind the escape room itself.



“So the story goes – there was a chemical attack, resulting in all our base personnel losing their memory,” said Jackson. “Those who were on an off-base trip, however, were not affected. It was said that the antidote was somewhere in the ‘wing building.’ When the participants enter the room, the door locks behind them.”



Those participating in the challenge have one hour to use various clues including historic names, dates, aircraft, and base maps to escape the room with the antidote. The tools serve the added purpose of enlightening participants with valuable information about Air Force history.



“Heritage plays a big role in this escape room,” said Staff Sgt. Duwanse Ysumde, Restore the Titans assistant. “We worked closely with the base historian in order to get the history of not just Incirlik, but of the whole Air Force accurate.”



The Restore the Titans team said their goal is to eventually influence other bases in adapting the escape room experience. Jackson said her dream is to create an experience in a way that Airmen have fun while simultaneously learning about their service’s history.



“Heritage is a topic that we don’t talk enough about,” said Jackson. “Even if you don’t realize that you’re getting all of this learning done under the guise of finding clues, I truly believe those clues will stick with you.”

