    Restore the Titans escape room experience comes to Incirlik

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    Airmen Leadership School students use a black light to find hidden clues in a textbook at the Restore the Titans escape room at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 3, 2021. Clues and puzzles used during the challenge include historic names, dates, aircrafts and even base maps, which serve the added purpose of enlightening participants with valuable information about Air Force history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Restore the Titans escape room experience comes to Incirlik [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

