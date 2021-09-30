Transition workshops prepare, educate evacuees during OAW

Catherine Ilic, a transition workshop instructor, gives a thumbs up to an evacuee from Afghanistan at Ramstein Air Base Germany, Sept. 30, 2021. Ilic and others are teaching children classroom etiquette because many of them are unfamiliar with an American classroom environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

