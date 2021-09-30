Transition workshop instructors stand in front of their classroom at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 30, 2021. Volunteers are teaching workshops to evacuees from Afghanistan of all ages in order to prepare them for their new lives in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 04:06 Photo ID: 6868112 VIRIN: 210930-F-JM042-1037 Resolution: 4614x2908 Size: 2.53 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transition workshops prepare, educate evacuees during OAW [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.