Transition workshop instructors stand in front of their classroom at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 30, 2021. Volunteers are teaching workshops to evacuees from Afghanistan of all ages in order to prepare them for their new lives in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
Transition workshops prepare, educate evacuees during OAW
