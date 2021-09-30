Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transition workshops prepare, educate evacuees during OAW [Image 3 of 4]

    Transition workshops prepare, educate evacuees during OAW

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Transition workshop instructors stand in front of their classroom at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 30, 2021. Volunteers are teaching workshops to evacuees from Afghanistan of all ages in order to prepare them for their new lives in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 04:06
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
