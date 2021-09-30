Lindsay Vanbillard, Pod two education program coordinator, writes a list of workshops being taught at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 30, 2021. Lindsay and other instructors are teaching evacuees basic lessons in order to ensure they can adjust to culture changes when they move to the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
This work, Transition workshops prepare, educate evacuees during OAW [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
