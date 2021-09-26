A U.S. Airman from the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conducts pre-flight checks on an HC-130J Combat King II before takeoff during an exercise Sept. 26, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The 26th ERQS provided rescue support command and control functions which helped foster relationships with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

