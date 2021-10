A U.S. Airman from the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron pilots an HC-130J Combat King II during an exercise Sept. 26, 2021, over an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The 26th ERQS provided rescue support command and control functions which helped foster relationships with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 03:48 Photo ID: 6868104 VIRIN: 210926-F-DU706-1364 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.1 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.