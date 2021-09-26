Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron [Image 8 of 10]

    26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing sit on an open ramp, mid-air on a HC-130J Combat King II during an exercise Sept. 26, 2021, over an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron which is part of the 332nd AEW, provided rescue support command and control functions which helped foster relationships with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 03:48
    Photo ID: 6868105
    VIRIN: 210926-F-DU706-1396
    Resolution: 5179x3446
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

